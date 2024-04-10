Rising stars and veteran comebacks: PCB names T20I squad for New Zealand series

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled its 17-player roster for the up­coming five-match T20I se­ries against New Zealand, set to light up Rawalpindi and Lahore from April 18 to 27. Among the squad are newcomers Muham­mad Irfan Khan, a dynamic middle-order batsman, and Usman Khan, a flamboy­ant opener, both of whom have clinched their spots following their stellar per­formances in the HBL PSL 9. Muhammad Irfan Khan, who made his mark with Karachi Kings, was cel­ebrated as the Emerging Player and Best Fielder of HBL PSL 9, amassing 171 runs at a striking rate of 140.16. The 21-year-old from Mianwali boasts a T20 career featuring 499 runs at an impressive strike rate of 135.96 and has rep­resented Pakistan in ICC U19 Cricket World Cups in both 2020 and 2022.

Usman Khan, represent­ing Multan Sultans, turned heads with two centuries and two fifties in the lat­est PSL edition, playing a pivotal role in his team’s journey to the finals. The 28-year-old Karachi na­tive made history in HBL PSL 8 by hitting the fast­est century of the tourna­ment against Quetta Gladi­ators. Usman’s T20 record includes 1,207 runs at a strike rate of 146.12 across 36 matches. Reacting to his national team selec­tion, Irfan Khan expressed: “It’s a profound honor to join the Pakistan squad for the New Zealand series. This is a significant mile­stone, reflecting my dedi­cation and hard work. My focus is now on leveraging this opportunity to cement my place in the team. I am committed to continually improving and justifying the faith the selectors and captain have shown in me.”

Sharing his excitement, Usman Khan said: “Rep­resenting one’s country is the pinnacle for any ath­lete. I am overjoyed at be­ing selected for the New Zealand series, a testament to my relentless effort and dedication. I aim to main­tain the high standards I have set for myself.”

Mohammad Yousuf, a member of the selection committee and batting coach, extended congratu­lations to both players, highlighting their well-deserved inclusion due to consistent and remarkable performances. “We are optimistic about their po­tential to make significant impacts and trust they will maintain their exceptional form, proving their selec­tion in the national team right,” he added.

The squad also wel­comes the addition of a wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed, marking another uncapped player stepping into the international are­na. Previously included for the T20I series against New Zealand earlier in the year, Abrar had to step back post the Australia Tests due to fitness con­cerns. He joins Usama Mir as the second wrist spin­ner, enhancing the team’s spin options.

Veteran all-rounder Imad Wasim and pace spearhead Mohammad Amir are set to don the national colors again, fol­lowing their return from retirement last month. Imad brings a wealth of ex­perience with 66 T20Is un­der his belt, during which he’s amassed 486 runs at a strike rate of 131.7 and claimed 65 wickets with an economy rate of 6.26. His last appearance for Pakistan was a year ago, against New Zealand in Rawalpindi. Amir, who last played for Pakistan in August 2020 at Old Traf­ford against England, has played in 50 T20Is in which he has taken 59 wickets.

Wahab Riaz, a senior team manager, empha­sized the strategic impor­tance of their inclusion. “Opting for Imad and Amir was clear-cut, given they are now available for selection. This deci­sion was also influenced by Haris Rauf’s injury and Mohammad Nawaz’s form. Both players bring exceptional skills to the table, with a proven track record of influencing the game’s outcome. We are confident in their ability to contribute significantly towards our team’s goals.”

“The Pakistan squad for the New Zealand T20Is features a blend of emerg­ing talents and seasoned campaigners, poised to create a formidable force in the lead-up to the World Cup. We are hopeful our players will grab this chance with both hands, solidifying their positions and making a strong case for their World Cup selec­tion,” Wahab concluded.