Wednesday, April 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rs450,000 refunded to passengers in action against excess fares

APP
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyder­abad during 14 hours long checking of vehicles for compliance with the official fares on M9 Motor­way recovered Rs450,000 which were charged by transporters in excess fares from passengers.

The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed here on Tuesday that they checked 130 buses and vans in that regard on the motorway. According to him, in ad­dition to recovering excess fares the RTA also slapped Rs125,000 fine in total on a number of transporters. He informed that those public transport vehicles were travelling from Karachi to other parts of the country and vice versa. The Secretary RTA said due to Eid holidays an unusually high number of people travel through public transport in the country. He added that many transporters take advantage of such a large number of passengers and extort higher than government approved fares from them.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1712639365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024