Wednesday, April 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains 1 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 1 paisa against dollar
APP
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Paki­stani rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs277.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.94. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.5 and Rs280.5 respec­tively. The price of the Euro increased by 54 paisas to close at Rs301.61 against the last-day closing of Rs301.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 72 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.69 compared to the last closing of Rs350.97.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1712639365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024