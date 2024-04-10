Rupee gains 1 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs277.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.94. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.5 and Rs280.5 respec­tively. The price of the Euro increased by 54 paisas to close at Rs301.61 against the last-day closing of Rs301.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 72 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.69 compared to the last closing of Rs350.97.