Saudi Arabia’s premium visa opens market to expats, investors

RIYADH - New additions to the premium residency visa options by the Saudi government this year could open the Kingdom’s market to affluent expatriates and investors, a survey said.

According to the report released by real es­tate consultancy Knight Frank, this initiative is a pivotal shift in the Kingdom’s approach to residency and property ownership by non-Sau­dis and is expected to have substantial impli­cations for the demand dynamics of residential properties. The premium visa residency option, launched in 2019, aims to allow eligible for­eigners to live in the Kingdom and receive ben­efits such as exemption from paying expat and dependents fees, visa-free international travel, and the right to own real estate and run a busi­ness without requiring a sponsor.

To attract more foreign talents and to diver­sify the economy, the Kingdom added five new products to its premium residency program in January 2024. Under the new addition, the most noted one was the privilege to own residential real estate assets worth a minimum of SR4 mil­lion ($1.07 million) within the Kingdom. “The threshold of SR4 million is set to ensure that the investments are significant, likely leading to an influx of high-value transactions in the real estate market. This could potentially increase the demand for luxury and high-end residential properties, driving up property values in these segments,” said Knight Frank in the report.

According to the UK-based consultancy, Saudi Arabia’s premium residency visa option will also compel developers to expand their portfoli­os by including more premium residential proj­ects, thus transforming the urban landscape of major cities in the Kingdom including Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. “The introduction of this new visa scheme, however, signifies a strategic opening of the market to international inves­tors and affluent expatriates seeking long-term residency options,” said Talal Raqqaban, part­ner, valuation, PPP and deal advisory at Knight Frank. According to the consulting firm, the de­mand for branded residencies in Saudi Arabia is driving the growth of the real estate sector in the Kingdom. The report revealed that Saudi Arabia is witnessing significant investments in these residential offerings, and added that the Kingdom is one of the most exciting new mar­kets globally. Knight Frank said that the grow­ing number of high-net-worth individuals in Saudi Arabia is likely to help bolster demand for branded residences.

The number of HNWI in the Kingdom rose from 122,784 to 134,539 between 2022 and 2023, the report added. “The unique and exclusive nature of branded residences only adds to their allure. Moreover, the assurance of quality service and maintenance by the associated brands makes these investments particularly attractive and all but assures asset value appreciation,” said Moha­mad Itani, partner, residential sales and market­ing projects at Knight Frank. The report added that international appetite for branded residenc­es in the Kingdom has recently received a shot in the arm with the introduction of the new prop­erty ownership-linked premium residency visas. “With a minimum threshold of SR4 million to qualify, demand for homes in the Kingdom is ex­pected to rise as a result, noting that the property needs to be owned outright, with no debt against it, to receive the premium residency,” Knight Frank said in the report. The real estate consul­tancy revealed that Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion mega project NEOM is the most preferred resi­dential destination among expats, with 29 per­cent of the surveyed participants wishing to buy a home in this sustainable city. This was closely followed by Jeddah Central at 15 percent and King Salman Park at 8 percent, the report added.