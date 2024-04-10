Saudi Investment

The visit to KSA by PM Shehbaz Sharif in hopes of finding new ave­nues for economic investments has spurred movement within the Pakistan Stock Exchange Market. The Saudi commitment to invest $5 billion in Pakistan has led to the KSE 100-share index closing above 69,500. Saudi Arabia has remained an ally of Pakistan since the early years of our existence and with this agreement taking place between the two nations, this alliance seems likely to be strengthened further.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to maintain a diplomatic relationship with Saudi Arabia are truly commendable. It shows his desire to ex­plore new economic investment opportunities for Pakistan to drive Pakistan out of the economic slump it finds itself in. With his recent visit to KSA, we have observed that a significant impact has been made on the stock market exchange, giving rise to optimism brewing amongst the citizens for a brighter economic future.

Saudi’s interest in investing in Pakistan has boosted investor confi­dence. As a result of this many sectors such as the oil, banking, and phar­maceuticals have sparked the interest of investors. While the positive re­sponse of the markets to the news reflects confidence not only in the PM but also in the wider PML-N government, it is important for investors to hold their horses and take a rather cautionary approach to this situation. In the past, promises of investment in the energy sector from Saudi Ara­bia did not materialize despite visits from successive governments. This was due to unexpected delays in the investment and the projects.

While Saudi’s commitment to fast-track a $5 billion investment in Paki­stan is good for the economy of the state and has stirred up optimism from investors, until concrete actions are taken it is better to temper optimism. Rather than relying solely on promises and commitments, as we have done in the past, it is time to rely on proactivity and tangible outcomes.

It is advisable that the investors take a realistic approach to the news of Saudi’s investment in Pakistan. We must welcome the PM’s proac­tive diplomatic efforts but at the same time, we need to acknowledge the need for cautious optimism. Before fully embracing the potential benefits of the proposed investments, we must await tangible results. In the times to come, let us then hope that this agreement between the two nations fosters economic prosperity for both states.