SECP approves amendments in Securities Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved amendments in the Securities Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016 for facilitating Shariah-compliant brokerage services for the securities market of Pakistan.

The new Regulations are aimed at providing the bro­kerage house, intending to offer Shariah Compliant bro­kerage services, various options that include establish­ment of separate subsidiaries, offering these services through window operations or converting to a fully Shariah Compliant brokerage house. Such securities brokers shall obtain certificate of Shariah-compliant company in compliance with the Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023, and adhering to the Guidelines for Offering Islamic Financial Services issued by the SECP. The Regulations also require such brokers to imple­ment appropriate internal controls and adopt policies to address any conflict of interest and protect customer interest. In continuation of the aforementioned regula­tory amendments, the SECP has granted a license to ZLK Islamic Financial Services (Private) Limited, marking it as the first fully Shariah-compliant brokerage house.

It is anticipated that the new regulations will stream­line entry process for new entrants in the brokerage in­dustry and facilitate existing brokers desiring to offer Islamic Financial Services. This will be instrumental in promoting sustainable growth in the market, encour­aging long-term investments in key economic sectors and bolstering financial inclusion in the country. The notification of amendments to in the Securities Bro­kers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016 is available at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/noti­fication-amendments-in-securities-brokers-licensing-regulations/?wpdmdl=51261.

