Sharjeel Memon vows to control street crime in Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday vowed to control street crime in Sindh.

According to details, Memon said: “The new in­terior minister and IG are making all-out efforts to curb street crime. Karachi is a big city, and han­dling illegal immigrants is a challenge.”

“We are making efforts to send the illegal immi­grants back to their country as soon as possible,” he added. He acknowledged the efforts of police and Rangers, saying, “The police and Rangers are making all-out efforts to control street crime.”

Few days back, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had urge the federal government to intervene and address the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh. MQM leaders Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Faisal Sabzwari, in a press con­ference held in Karachi, emphasised the necessity of granting full powers to the Rangers in both Karachi and Sindh to combat rampant criminal activities. Expressing grave concerns over the recent surge in criminal incidents, Khawaja Izharul Hasan criti­cized the statements made by the Chief Minister of Sindh, accusing him of irresponsibility and implying a lax approach towards law enforcement.