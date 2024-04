HYDERABAD - The Sindh Government has transferred the incum­bent Director General Hyderabad Development Au­thority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar. According to a no­tification issued on Tuesday, Shar has been replaced by BS-20 Pervez Baloch. It is unclear if Baloch will assume the charge of his duty on Eidul Fitr or after the Eid holidays because HDA and its subsidiary Wa­ter and Sanitation Agency (WASA) are responsible for water supply and drainage systems in the city.