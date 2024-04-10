Sindh minister slams MQM-P for demanding army deployment in Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar on Tuesday slammed the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) over their statement demanding that Ka­rachi be handed over to the Pakistan Army owing to its worsening law and order situation.

The minister also termed state­ments made by MQM-P leaders as a stunt for cheap fame, adding that the army is only called in during a war-like situation. “According to the Constitution, there is a procedure for calling the army. The army is only called in during a situation of war,” said Lanjar, responding to the state­ments amid the city’s deteriorating law and order situation.

A day earlier, MQM-P leader Syed Mustafa Kamal demanded that Kara­chi be handed over to Pakistan Army for three months to control the rising rate of crimes in the city.

“Karachi should be handed over to the army for three months as the Sindh government is not serious in providing protection to the life and property of citizens,” the politician said in a statement, questioning Lan­jar why the police were not taking action to apprehend street criminals.

While citizens remain vulnerable to street crimes in Karachi, the home minister said he is satisfied with the city’s law and order situation, add­ing that it will take some time for it to come under control. The minister also claimed that action was taken by the police against criminals with sev­eral accused arrested in the last few days. “No criminal will be spared,” the minister maintained.

Lanjar added that action will also be taken against the police officer in the area where the crime is commit­ted. A day earlier local media report­ed the killing of at least 19 citizens during mugging incidents in the holy month of Ramadan.

As per the report, 6,780 street crime incidents took place in Karachi in one month, while 20 vehicles were snatched and more than 130 others stolen. The report further revealed that 830 motorcycles were snatched and 4,200 others stolen during Ra­madan. Whereas, the number of mobile phones snatched was 1,600, it said. Speaking about the issue of dacoits in kaccha areas of Sindh, the minister said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon is currently in Ghotki to ob­serve the situation. “The government will give the dacoits of kaccha areas a chance to surrender,” he said.