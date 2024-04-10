Wednesday, April 10, 2024
SMC completes Eid cleanliness drive

April 10, 2024
SUKKUR   -   Sukkur Mu­nicipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday completed its cleanliness drive on spots like mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards. Holidays of the sanitation staff had been can­celed and duties had been as­signed to them. Following the directives by Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Dep­uty Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal along with Municipal Commis­sioner, Muhammad Ali Sheikh and other officers visited dif­ferent areas to inspect the op­eration. Mechanical washing and sweeping were done on roads whereas lime and rose water were sprinkled at all sites. Mughal said that special duties were assigned to sani­tation workers due to which all the waste was timely lifted before Eid prayers. The work­ers were present near the places where the Eid prayer will be performed.

