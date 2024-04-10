Special arrangements in hospitals during Eid days in Larkana

LARKANA - Sindh Health department has issued special di­rectives to the heads of hospitals to take special arrangements for dealing any eventuality during the Eid-ul-Fitr days. Medical superintendents and administrators have been asked to assign special duties to doctors besides other staff during the Eid for the patients’ management. Blood banks attached with the public hospitals have also been directed to ensure sufficient quantity of blood to meet any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, following the directives the admin­istration of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana on Tuesday completed arrange­ments to provide intensive care and maximum medical treatment facilities to patients during Ei­dul Fitr holidays. According to a spokesman, the hospital administration will monitor all the de­partments while doctors, nurses and para-medical staff will be remained on duty round the clock dur­ing official announced Holidays.

Deputy Medical Superintendents (DMSs) will su­pervise all the concerned departments in three differ­ent shifts and a duty roaster has been issued in this regard. The spokesman further said that sanitary staff would also be remained on duty in order to make the hospital clean. He said that employees of Blood Bank, para-medics and ambulance drivers would be on high alert during these holidays.