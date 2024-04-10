Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Syed Hassan Naqvi posted as Karachi Commissioner

APP
April 10, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sindh Government has ordered transfer and post­ing of Commissioner Karachi and the Secretaries of different departments with immediate effect on Tuesday. According to notification issued here by the Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Hassan Naqvi, an officer of PAS (BS-21), awaiting posting was post­ed as Commissioner Karachi division vice Muham­mad Saleem Rajput transfered.

Muhammad Saleem Rajput, an officer of PAS (BS-20) presently posted as Commissioner Ka­rachi was transfered and posted as Secretary Ex­cise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Dept vice Atif Rehman who was directed to report to Establish­ment Division. Asif Imran, an officer of PAS (BS-20) was posted as Secretary Information, Science and Technology Dept vice Abu Bakar Ahmed trans­fered. Raja Khuram Shehzad Umar was posted as Secretary Investment Dept vice Muhammad Mu­reed Rahimoon transfered and posted as Member Provincial Election Authority Sindh.

ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant

APP

