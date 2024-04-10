Thousands still fleeing Sudan conflict daily, one year on: UN

GENEVA - One year since the conflict in Sudan erupted, thousands of desperate peo­ple are still fleeing the country daily “as if the emergency had started yes­terday”, the UN said Tuesday.

More than 8.5 million people have fled their homes since the fighting broke out, with nearly 1.8 million having escaped across the country’s borders. “A year on, the war in Sudan continues to rage, with the country and its neighbours experiencing one of the largest and most challenging humanitarian and displacement cri­ses in the world,” said Olga Sarrado Mur, spokeswoman for the United Nations’ refugee agency UNHCR.

“The ongoing conflict has shat­tered people’s lives, filling them with fear and loss. Attacks on civilians, and conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence, continue unabated,” she told a press briefing in Geneva.

“Sudan has experienced the al­most complete destruction of its urban middle class: architects, doc­tors, teachers, nurses, engineers and students have lost everything,” she added. Fighting in Sudan erupted on April 15 last year between the regu­lar army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has killed thousands and has sparked a humanitarian disaster.

“Thousands are crossing borders daily as if the emergency had started yesterday,” Sarrado Mur said.

Those fleeing the country, mostly women and children, are arriving in remote areas across the borders “with little to nothing and in desper­ate need of food, water, shelter and medical care”, she added.

“As the conflict continues, and the lack of assistance and opportunities deepens, more people will be forced to flee Sudan to neighbouring coun­tries or to move further.”

The humanitarian response plan for inside Sudan is so far six percent funded, while the 2024 regional ref­ugee response plan is seven percent funded.