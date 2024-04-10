Three distilleries unearthed, four drug peddlers held

KHANEWAL - Police unearthed three dis­tilleries and arrested four drug peddlers besides re­covering liquor from their possession during a special crackdown launched across the district on Tuesday. As per instructions of the Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the po­lice launched a special crack­down against drug peddlers to prevent drug supply dur­ing Eid-Ul-Fitar. The police busted three distilleries and arrested four drug peddlers Muhammad Afzal, Muham­mad Ashraf, Muhammad Iftekhar and Imran. Police have also recovered 460 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other mate­rials from their possession. The DPO has directed offi­cers concerned to continue the crackdown during the Eid holidays also, police sources added.