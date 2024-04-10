Wednesday, April 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three distilleries unearthed, four drug peddlers held

Agencies
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   Police unearthed three dis­tilleries and arrested four drug peddlers besides re­covering liquor from their possession during a special crackdown launched across the district on Tuesday. As per instructions of the Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the po­lice launched a special crack­down against drug peddlers to prevent drug supply dur­ing Eid-Ul-Fitar. The police busted three distilleries and arrested four drug peddlers Muhammad Afzal, Muham­mad Ashraf, Muhammad Iftekhar and Imran. Police have also recovered 460 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other mate­rials from their possession. The DPO has directed offi­cers concerned to continue the crackdown during the Eid holidays also, police sources added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1712639365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024