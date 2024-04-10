Three lady burglars held; booty recovered

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Police’s Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) recently made a significant breakthrough by apprehending three female members of a notorious house burglar gang. The arrests were part of a concerted effort by the police to curb criminal activities in the city. The suspects, identified as Naheed, Shahnaz Bibi, and Nosheen, were wanted for their involvement in various theft cases.
The police operation led to the recovery of stolen gold ornaments and cash from the possession of the arrested individuals. Cases have been registered against them, and further investigation is ongoing to unravel their connections and activities.
This crackdown comes as part of a broader initiative by Islamabad Capital Police to eliminate crime from the city.
Responding to directives from DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the ARDU team utilized technical and human resources to track down the culprits. The DIG Operations emphasized the importance of effective law enforcement in ensuring the safety and security of citizens’ lives and property.
The arrests mark a significant success for law enforcement authorities in their ongoing efforts to combat criminal elements and maintain law and order in Islamabad.