Three lady burglars held; booty recovered

ISLAMABAD - Is­lamabad Capital Police’s Anti Robbery and Daco­ity Unit (ARDU) recently made a significant break­through by apprehending three female members of a notorious house burglar gang. The arrests were part of a concerted effort by the police to curb crim­inal activities in the city. The suspects, identified as Naheed, Shahnaz Bibi, and Nosheen, were wanted for their involvement in vari­ous theft cases.

The police operation led to the recovery of stolen gold ornaments and cash from the possession of the arrested individuals. Cas­es have been registered against them, and further investigation is ongoing to unravel their connections and activities.

This crackdown comes as part of a broader initia­tive by Islamabad Capital Police to eliminate crime from the city.

Responding to direc­tives from DIG Opera­tions Syed Shahzad Na­deem Bukhari, the ARDU team utilized techni­cal and human resourc­es to track down the cul­prits. The DIG Operations emphasized the impor­tance of effective law en­forcement in ensuring the safety and security of cit­izens’ lives and property.

The arrests mark a sig­nificant success for law enforcement authorities in their ongoing efforts to combat criminal elements and maintain law and or­der in Islamabad.