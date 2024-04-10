Three robbers arrested, weapons recovered

SIALKOT - Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three accused involved in dacoity and robbery cases. According to a police spokesperson, Kotli-Lohan police arrested the accused, Tanveer, Salman and Abdullah. During interrogation, four motorcycles, Rs 100,000, three mobile phones, one rickshaw and three pistols were recovered. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.

CHEQUES DISTRIBUTED AMONG 115 PEOPLE

District Chairman Bait-ul-Maal Committee Chaudhry Shakeel Ahmed distributed cheques among 115 deserving people on Tuesday. He said that the Baitul-Mal Committee was trying to serve the poor and was fulfilling its duty to deliver the right to the deserving by transparent distribution of assistance. Secretary/Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, Vice Chairman Malik Ahsan and members were also present.

DC VISITS PRIMARY HEALTH CENTER

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to primary health center Muradpur and checked attendance of medical officers and the staff. The deputy com­missioner directed the medical officer to ensure availability of medicines in the primary health center as per the SOPs and no negligence will be tolerated. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also reviewed cleanliness and directed the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Fitr