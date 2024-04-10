Tight security finalized for Eid; over 2500 cops deployed

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr, with over 2500 officers assigned to guard 659 mosques, 76 imambargahs, and 77 open spaces.
Additionally, 32 special pickets have been established across the city, bolstered by over 450 officers on duty during Chand Raat to enhance security measures.
To address the issue of one-wheeling, over 300 officers from Rawalpindi district police and Traffic Police will be deployed. Furthermore, a contingent of 500 Traffic Police Officers will manage the city’s traffic flow to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement.
The security plan extends beyond prayer spaces, with 250 officers stationed at public places, and parks, and approximately 300 at important cemeteries. City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani directed deployed officers to carry metal detectors for participant searches, with walk-through gates to be installed at key locations of Eid congregations. Strict directives have been issued to police officials to ensure thorough patrolling in their respective areas.
The CPO emphasized zero tolerance for negligence, warning of strict departmental action against erring officials. He urged the public to cooperate with the police and promptly report any suspicious activity.
CPO Hamdani reiterated the police’s commitment to prioritizing the safety of life and property, utilizing all available resources to ensure foolproof security during Eid festivities.