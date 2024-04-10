Tight security finalized for Eid; over 2500 cops deployed

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police have fi­nalized a comprehensive securi­ty plan for Eid-ul-Fitr, with over 2500 officers assigned to guard 659 mosques, 76 imambargahs, and 77 open spaces.

Additionally, 32 special pickets have been established across the city, bolstered by over 450 officers on duty during Chand Raat to en­hance security measures.

To address the issue of one-wheel­ing, over 300 officers from Rawal­pindi district police and Traffic Po­lice will be deployed. Furthermore, a contingent of 500 Traffic Police Officers will manage the city’s traf­fic flow to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement.

The security plan extends be­yond prayer spaces, with 250 of­ficers stationed at public places, and parks, and approximately 300 at important cemeteries. City Po­lice Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani directed deployed officers to carry metal detectors for partic­ipant searches, with walk-through gates to be installed at key locations of Eid congregations. Strict direc­tives have been issued to police offi­cials to ensure thorough patrolling in their respective areas.

The CPO emphasized zero toler­ance for negligence, warning of strict departmental action against erring officials. He urged the public to co­operate with the police and prompt­ly report any suspicious activity.

CPO Hamdani reiterated the po­lice’s commitment to prioritizing the safety of life and property, uti­lizing all available resources to en­sure foolproof security during Eid festivities.