Top Europe court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling

STRASBOURG - Europe’s top rights court on Tues­day said Switzerland was not doing enough to tackle climate change in a historic decision that could force governments to adopt more ambi­tious climate policies. The Euro­pean Court of Human Rights, part of the 46-member Council of Europe, however threw out two other cases against European states on proce­dural grounds.

Hopes had been high for a legal turning point ahead of the rulings in the three cases, treated as a pri­ority by the 17 judges of the court’s Grand Chamber. In the first case, the court found that the Swiss state had violated Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the “right to respect for private and family life”, according to the ruling seen by AFP.

The Swiss association of Elders for Climate Protection -- 2,500 women aged 73 on average -- had complained about the “failings of the Swiss authorities” in terms of climate protection that could “seri­ously harm” their health.

The court ordered the Swiss state to pay the association 80,000 eu­ros (almost $87,000) within three months. The lawyer of the Swiss as­sociation, Cordelia Bahr, said the court has “established that climate protection was a human right”.

“It’s a huge victory for us and a le­gal precedent for all the states of the Council of Europe,” she said.

Activist Greta Thunberg said it was “only the beginning of climate litiga­tion”. “All over the world more and more people are taking their govern­ment to court, holding them respon­sible for their actions,” she said inside the court after attending the rulings.

Joie Chowdhury, a lawyer from the Center for International Environmen­tal Law, said the ruling was “historic”.

“We expect this ruling to influ­ence climate action and climate litigation across Europe and far be­yond,” she said.