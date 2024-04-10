Trigger-happy gang busted, 7 held

MULTAN - A trigger-happy gang of criminals involved in robbery-cum-murder incidents targeting shops and citizens in Multan city was successfully tracked down by old Kotwali police with the arrest of its seven members including the ring leader, police spokesman said on Tuesday. The gang had shot at and killed a young man Farhan (22), the younger brother of owner of a grocery they had targeted at Mohallah Tibbi Shair Khan and escaped with Rs 15000 cash on Jan 16, 2024. On Feb 14, 2024, criminals went to a paint shop at Chungi No 8 where they shot at and injured a man Muhammad Idrees. During a road robbery on Jan 11, 2024, the criminals had shot at and injured a security guard and snatched Rs 4000 from a pedestrian.