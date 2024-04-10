Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Trigger-happy gang busted, 7 held

Agencies
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -   A trigger-happy gang of crimi­nals involved in robbery-cum-murder incidents tar­geting shops and citizens in Multan city was successfully tracked down by old Kotwa­li police with the arrest of its seven members includ­ing the ring leader, police spokesman said on Tuesday. The gang had shot at and killed a young man Farhan (22), the younger brother of owner of a grocery they had targeted at Mohallah Tibbi Shair Khan and escaped with Rs 15000 cash on Jan 16, 2024. On Feb 14, 2024, criminals went to a paint shop at Chungi No 8 where they shot at and injured a man Muhammad Idrees. During a road robbery on Jan 11, 2024, the criminals had shot at and injured a se­curity guard and snatched Rs 4000 from a pedestrian.

Agencies

