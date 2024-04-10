Turkiye imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war

ISTANBUL - Turkiye said it would impose trade restrictions on Israel starting Tuesday over the war in Gaza, cov­ering a range of products including cement and steel and iron construction materials.

The new measures come a day after Turkiye said Israel had blocked its attempt to airdrop aid to Gaza. “This decision will remain in place until Is­rael declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitari­an aid into Gaza,” the trade ministry announced on social media. It attached a list of 54 products slat­ed for export restrictions.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday vowed reprisals against Israel for blocking Turkiye’s air force from airdropping aid to Gaza, saying they would be implemented “step by step” and “with­out delay”. The export measures were approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he added.

Turkiye has become one of the harshest critics of Israel’s war on Gaza, with Erdogan branding Israel a “terrorist state”.

Israel vowed Tuesday to take steps against Tur­kiye, accusing it of violating trade deals between the two countries. “Turkiye is unilaterally violat­ing the trade agreements with Israel, and Israel will adopt the necessary steps against it,” the for­eign ministry said in a statement after Turkiye im­posed trade restrictions.