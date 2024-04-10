Two bike lifters held, six stolen bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Police Aab­para police team on Tuesday arrested two wanted members of a motorbike lifter gang in­volved in numerous motorbike lifting activities and recovered six stolen motorbikes from their possession.

A public relations officer said that responding to the special directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Opera­tions Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Islamabad Police has intensified the crack­down against the criminal ele­ments to eliminate the crime from the city.

Meanwhile, the Aabpara po­lice team used technical and hu­man resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous bike-lifting activities. The accused were identified as Muhammad Ahmed and Tanveer Yasir.

Police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investiga­tion is underway.