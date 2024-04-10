Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Tuesday killed two terror­ists in an intelligence-based operation in South Wa­ziristan district of Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the ISPR. In a statement, the media wing of the military said that on 9 April 2024, the securi­ty forces conducted an in­telligence-based operation in South Waziristan Dis­trict. During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, two terror­ists were successfully neu­tralised. Weapons along with a large cache of ex­plosives were also recov­ered from the killed terror­ists, who remained actively involved in numerous ter­rorist activities in the area. Sanitization operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of ter­rorism from the country, the ISPR concluded.