Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the ISPR. In a statement, the media wing of the military said that on 9 April 2024, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan District. During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were successfully neutralised. Weapons along with a large cache of explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. Sanitization operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR concluded.