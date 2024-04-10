Wednesday, April 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan

Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Staff Reporter
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The security forces on Tuesday killed two terror­ists in an intelligence-based operation in South Wa­ziristan district of Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the ISPR. In a statement, the media wing of the military said that on 9 April 2024, the securi­ty forces conducted an in­telligence-based operation in South Waziristan Dis­trict. During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, two terror­ists were successfully neu­tralised. Weapons along with a large cache of ex­plosives were also recov­ered from the killed terror­ists, who remained actively involved in numerous ter­rorist activities in the area. Sanitization operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of ter­rorism from the country, the ISPR concluded.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1712639365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024