Youngsters benefit thousands of needy faithful by arranging Iftari

PESHAWAR - TIFL Foundation, a charity organisa­tion, formed by a group of youngsters from Peshawar in their novice attempt of gaining maximum spiritual benefits during the prevailing holy month of Ramazan, showed encouraging results of reaching out to thousands of needy faithful by arranging Iftar dinners and providing food packages to them.

“The objective behind forming TIFL foundation was to do some practi­cal work that reflect true spirit of Ramazan by extending helping hand to needy people in our society,” said Ma­lik Mohsin, a founding member of TIFL Foundation.

The foundation has very few mem­bers and all are in their teens, but their sentiments of helping the poor got practical shape with the support of family elders and relatives, Moshin told APP.

We started from scratch by accu­mulating few thousands rupees from our own pockets during initial days of Ramazan and within a few days, hun­dreds of thousands of rupees starting pouring in from within the country and abroad.

“The response to our calls through whatsapp messages and a video docu­mentary uploaded on social media was very encouraging, instilling renewed spirit of doing maximum for the sup­port of poor people,” observed Adan Salim, another member of TIFL Foun­dation.

“It was a first-ever attempt and the result was very inspiring, providing us satisfaction and boosting our resolve of doing more with improved planning in the next Ramazan,” opined Muhammad Ahmad, a university student from Pe­shawar city.

Other members in the group are Abudul Muqeet, Moiz Ahmad, Momin, Ali Ahmad Siddique, Abdul Rahim, Shaheer Ahmad, Abdul Mohaiman, Hamad, Musa, Abdullah, Shaheer, Su­fiyan, Sanan.

The youngsters collected donations and arranged Iftar dinners in differ­ent locations of Peshawar including at Hayatabad and Warsak Road. TIFL passed one million milestone on 26th Ramazan.

Large dastarkhawans were spread on roads in busy areas and passerby were provided eatable items including dates, samosas, pikoars, rice, kababs and sweet drink.

The beneficiaries were mostly poor passerby, labourers, drivers of taxies, rickshaws, donkey cart owners, child beggars etc.

Apart from TIFL, a large number of youngsters in Peshawar carried out such activities during Ramazan in dif­ferent parts of Peshawar.

Besides arranging Iftar dinners, Sehri meals were also arranged in different parts of the city providing facility to de­serving people of having free food for holding fast.

“This is the real spirit of Islam and real jihad -- to serve the people espe­cially when they need it,” remarked Prof Dr Abdul Ghafoor, a noted reli­gious scholar and former Director of Sheikh Zahid Islamic Center.

Dr Ghafoor also appreciated those who extended financial support to these enthusiastic youngsters for do­ing this noble effort.

Parents and elders should support their youngsters to engage themselves in such activities aimed at extending help and support to needy people.

This is true message of Ramazan that everyone should become sensitive for those who cannot afford two time meals and provide them support.

Dr Ghafoor commended the senti­ments and efforts of volunteer mem­bers of TIFL who amateur attempt helped in provision of food to thou­sands of needy people and will have a very positive impact in character build­ing of these youngsters.