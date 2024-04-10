Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory result of PPP’s democratic struggle: Home Minister

APP
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has said that the victory of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani is the result of PPP’s democratic strug­gle. He said, “I congratulate You­suf Raza Gilani for being elected unopposed as the Chairman of Senate”. Lanjar said this is the vic­tory of the thinking of Pakistan People’s Party, President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto Zardariand the demo­cratic struggle of all the leaders. He said that Pakistan People’s Party will always keep the flag of Pakistan high for the protection of democracy. The role of PPP is of key importance for the suprema­cy of the constitution, he said add­ing that serving the people of this country is the assets of the party.

