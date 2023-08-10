3 accused injured in exchange of fire with police

PESHAWAR - In a responsive counteraction, the Nowshera police took action on Wednesday, injuring three individuals involved and confiscating weapons in the process.

The incident transpired on GT Road, Azakhel, when three individuals riding a motorbike opened fire on a police unit. Fortunately, no law enforcement officers sustained injuries during the exchange, as confirmed by police authorities.

Swiftly, the police responded to the aggression by injuring all three individuals, causing them to fall off the motorcycle. Subsequently, law enforcement apprehended the suspects. The police also seized weapons from the suspects’ possession before transferring them to a medical facility for necessary treatment. The police have officially filed a case against the suspects at the Azakhel police station.