Thursday, August 10, 2023
Abduction threats, university girl seeks protection

Our Staff Reporter
August 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  A university girl has demanded for protection from her relatives as they allegedly wanted to ab­duct her in the limits of Bahauddin Zakariya police station. The girl named Mariyum Altaf, a student of MS Information Technology at the Institute of Southern Punjab University while holding press conference alongwith her father, maintained that her relatives named Muhammad Asif, Kashif Ali and Sajid entered into her house on July 13 and tried to abduct her. They tortured members of her family. Following the noise, they managed to escape. A case has been registered against the al­leged outlaws, said Mariyum. She, however, added that police were not cooperating with them.

