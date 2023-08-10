Balochistan Assembly passes 96 bills, approves 196 resolutions during five-year parliamentary period

QUETTA - Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said in the last five-year parliamentary period of Balochistan, as many as 96 bills were passed, 196 resolutions were approved, 521 questions were disposed of, 87 attention notices and 36 adjournment motions were present­ed. Despite the change of government, the assembly business continued according to the constitution, playing an active role in the overall situation. She expressed these views while ad­dressing a ceremony held to award excellent performance certificates to various social workers and organisations in the committee room of Balochistan Assembly on Wednes­day. She noted effective legislation was enacted with the sup­port of non-governmental organisations for different classes, while amendments were made to existing laws according to the ground realities and the challenges faced, the benefits of which benefited the common man. She further said that during the last five years in Balochistan Assembly, effective legislation was finalised for the protection of human rights. “Thanks to the volunteers and organisations working for pub­lic welfare in the social sector for the collaborative process of laws for good governance,” she said. Secretary Balochistan Assembly, Tahir Shah Kakar, on the occasion, informed the participants about the five years of parliamentary proceed­ings and laws as saying, “there is no bill pending, resolution or any legal issues in the Balochistan Assembly”. Earlier, Chairperson Commission on Status of Women Fauzia Sha­heen, FDI Pakistan Executive Director Uzma Yaqub, WHO Balochistan Chief Dr Asfandiar Sherani, UNFPA Balochistan Provincial Chief Dr Sarmad Saeed Khan, National Human Rights Commission Member Farkhunda Aurangzeb, Aurat Foundation Resident Director Alauddin Khilji, EVA Alliance Chairperson Sana Durrani, former ombudsperson Sabra Is­lam Advocate, Seema Batul of Shirkat Gah, Saima Haroon of TKF, Naseema Salam of BRSP and others were awarded with excellence certificates.