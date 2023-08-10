Balochistan govt increases differently-abled employees’ conveyance allowance

QUETTA - The Balochistan government on Wednesday accorded approval to an increase in the special conveyance al­lowance for disabled employees of the provincial government. “With the prior approval of Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo, the Government of Balochistan has approved an increase in the Spe­cial Conveyance Allowance for dis­abled employees, the notification is­sued by the finance department read. Rs2,000/- per month Special Convey­ance Allowance has been increased to Rs4,000/- per month with effect from 1st July 2023, the notification read. It may be mentioned here that the move will benefit those government employ­ees who were appointed on disabled quota or were declared disabled by an authorised medical board.