Bilawal Bhutto unveils housing, land ownership plan for flood-affected families

GHOTKI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman of and Foreign Minis­ter Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that if the nation gives him a mandate in the up­coming general elections, he will provide interest-free loans and land ownership rights to build houses across Pakistan to fami­lies who have been living on gov­ernment land for generations, but are deprived of ownership rights, adding, women will be made owners of such houses.

Condemning the anti-people actions of the PTI government, he said that the selected prime minister deceived the nation by making a false promise to pro­vide 10 million jobs and build 5 million houses. According to the press release issued by me­dia cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman participated in the inauguration ceremony of con­struction of houses for 82,746 flood victims in Ghotki district under Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) and giving them ownership rights of residential plots. Under SPHF, two million houses are being constructed for flood affected families across Sindh.

Addressing the event, he said that PPP governments have al­ways introduced such revolu­tionary programmes, whose aim is to combat poverty. He said that the Benazir Income Sup­port Programme (BISP), the pro­gramme of giving interest-free loans to women for business, the Peoples Poverty Reduction Pro­gramme (PPRP), and now help­ing the flood-affected families in building houses and giving them the ownership rights of the land of such houses are similar mea­sures. “We are not only fighting with flood devastations, we are fighting with poverty by build­ing houses for the victims simul­taneously,” he added.

Talking about the Sindh gov­ernment’s initiative for flood victims, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after the floods last year, wherever he went, everyone had one de­mand that help him to build the ruined house. “Within a span of 10 months, we planned a pro­gramme to build houses for flood victims, arranged funding for these houses at the global level and ensured the implementation of the programme,” Bilawal said, adding that under the project, the construction of two million houses of flood victims has been started across Sindh.

“Before (before I came to power) there was an elderly prime minister, who in his elec­tion campaign promised to build one crore jobs and five million houses to the people, he got four years but did not build even one house,” he lamented. “We got power for a few months, but this work (construction of houses for flood victims) has already started. (Of them) some houses have been built, others are being built, and the rest will be built soon,” he pointed out.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP was unnec­essarily criticised in the past that it did not know how to govern, adding that the character assassi­nation of PPP is based on total lies. He contended that whether it was the COVID-19 pandemic or last year’s floods, the Government of Sindh has performed significantly compared to other governments. Chairman PPP, while announcing the establishment of IBA Sukkur campus in Ghotki, urged the chief minister Sindh to implement the project before the end of the ten­ure of the present provincial gov­ernment. He said that the coun­try is facing economic problems; inflation and unemployment are also on the rise, but we will all struggle together for betterment. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah, MNAs Sardar Mu­hammad Bux Mahar and Sardar Khalid Ahmed Loond, provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Abdul Bari Pitafi, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Mukesh Kumar Chawla, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, District Chair­man Bangal Khan Mahar and oth­er leaders were also present.