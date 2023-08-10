Cabinet approves Waseem Mukhtar as NEPRA chairman

ISLAMABAD - On the last day of its tenure, the federal cabinet has approved the name of Waseem Mukhtar as chairman, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), while reappointed member (oil) OGRA for another four years term.

A list of three shortlisted candidates was forwarded for the post of Chairman NEPRA and the federal cabinet through circulation has approved Waseem Mukhtar as chairman, official source told The Nation.

The tenure of chairman NEPRA was expired on August 4 and the government had started the process for hiring the new chairman on July 10, 2023.

As per the summary moved to the cabinet, it was informed that a meeting of the Selection Committee for interview of the candidates for the post of chairman, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) was held on 7 August, 2023 under the chairmanship of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Economic Affairs.

By due date, total of 46 applications were received. The scrutiny committee scrutinised the applications. 24 candidates who were found fulfilling the eligibility criteria were called for the interview, 23 appeared while one was absent. On the basis of the interviews, the selection committee analysed and recommended the following three candidates in order of merit as per marks awarded by the selection committee:

As per the consolidated mark sheet Waseem Mukhtar got 78 marks, Abid Latif Lodhi 74 marks

and Kamran Riaz 70 marks. Similarly, the federal cabinet through circulation has approved the re-appointment of Zainulabideen Qureshi, Member (Oil) OGRA for the second term of four (4) years.

Zainulabideen Qureshi was appointed as Member (Oil) in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) by the federal government at median of MP-I Scale for initial term of three years.

His three years term will expire on 30- 9-2023. Section 3(8) (b) of the OGRA Ordinance, 2002 states that “Member (Oil) shall be appointed by the federal government for initial term of three years and shall be eligible for re-appointment for a term of four years.”

OGRA has informed that Zainulabideen Qureshi has played a key role in organising the oil department in OGRA and has made a valuable contribution in the Authority’s decision making process. To provide continuity to the regulatory activities of the Authority, the Chairman, OGRA has recommended the case of the officer for re-appointment.

The performance evaluation reports of Zainulabideen as Member (Oil) furnished by OGRA were placed before the Performance Evaluation Committee under Management Position Scales Policy, 2020. The committee recommended Zainulabideen for re-appointment for another term of four years.