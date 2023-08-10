Canadian HC calls on Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

LAHORE - Canadian High Commissioner in Pakistan Lesli Scanlon called on PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday to discuss issues of mutual interest.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif told the Canadian envoy that Pakistan and Canada have had excellent bilateral relations in various fields including democracy. She stressed the need for promotion of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. Maryam noted that cooperation between Pakistan and Canada on international forums regarding resolution of global issues was of utmost importance. She said Pakistanis living in Canada were strengthening the friendship between the two countries. The PML-N leader said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had given a comprehensive package for the rights and facilities of overseas Pakistanis including establishment of special courts to resolve their property related issues. She also said the present government had enacted comprehensive legislation to protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis. The Canadian High Commissioner appreciated Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s struggle for women’s rights and thanked her for expressing good wishes and giving time for the meeting.