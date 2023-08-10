Thursday, August 10, 2023
Canadian HC calls on Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Our Staff Reporter
August 10, 2023
LAHORE   -  Canadian High Commission­er in Pakistan Lesli Scanlon called on PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organ­iser Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday to discuss is­sues of mutual interest.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif told the Canadian envoy that Pak­istan and Canada have had excellent bilateral relations in various fields including democracy. She stressed the need for promotion of bilat­eral trade and investment between the two countries. Maryam noted that coopera­tion between Pakistan and Canada on international fo­rums regarding resolution of global issues was of ut­most importance. She said Pakistanis living in Canada were strengthening the friendship between the two countries. The PML-N lead­er said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had given a comprehensive package for the rights and facilities of overseas Pakistanis includ­ing establishment of special courts to resolve their prop­erty related issues. She also said the present government had enacted comprehen­sive legislation to protect the rights of overseas Paki­stanis. The Canadian High Commissioner appreciated Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s struggle for women’s rights and thanked her for express­ing good wishes and giving time for the meeting.

