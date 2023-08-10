Thursday, August 10, 2023
Canadian HC lauds efforts of Pakistani government to combat polio

Web Desk
4:05 PM | August 10, 2023
Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has expressed keen interest to further expand bilateral cooperation with Canada in trade, environment and public relations.

He said this during a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner Scanlon Leslie at Governor House in Lahore on Thursday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields including health, trade, environment and mining.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor vowed to completely eradicate polio virus from the province and thanked the Canadian government for its support in this regard.

On the occasion, the Canadian High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani government to combat polio.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1691645461.jpg

