Celebrating independence

In a few days, Pakistan’s 76 Independence Day will be celebrated. There will be formal, official celebrations, and there will be many informal ones, with waving of flags, hooting of cars, youngsters moving about as the day begins and the whole day. Families and friends will meet in homes, parks and restaurants. In Islamabad, looking up on the sky, we may see impressive airplane performances. And in the newspapers and other media we can read about the history and more before the Day, and certainly afterwards, with photos of important activities. In other words, everyone will notice the day, and take part in the celebrations directly or indirectly. Pakistan and Pakistanis have already established some traditions and unique ways of celebrating its Independence Day–a day which is special only to them, their visitors, guests and friends.

I believe it is important that at least once a year, perhaps more times, too, we celebrate the country’s independence or national day, emphasising nation building and unity because all should feel part of the land, even if they don’t always share all common values and experiences, related to history, culture, religion, ethnicity and more. But there is indeed a large amount of common denominators, and they must be talked about and celebrated on Independence Day; yes, even common struggles must be since a country can only be built when people lift and struggle together.

In Pakistan, there is certainly diversity and differences without which the country would have been poorer. However, maybe the diversity is not as big as in some other countries, such as in Europe where newcomers and immigrants nowadays make up to a fifth of the population. Yet, Pakistan remains one of the world’s major refugee hosting countries since before the time of the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. Afghans and Pakistanis are not all that different though; they are old brothers and sisters. In Europe, a high influx of refugees and other immigrants is often talked about as creating problems, unfortunately giving less heed to the positive aspects of it. I believe immigrants give strength to a country, in manageable numbers and over time.

Important, too, is that in difference between people are small, the rich and poor, the newcomers and the indigenous, the highly educated and the others, those in rural areas and in the big cities, and so on. Somehow all must feel they are in the same boat, well, on the same sea, but perhaps in different boats. Everyone must feel that there are things that bind them together in spite of certain differences, too.

Alas, in our time there are growing differences, especially in economic fields, and the world over there has high inflation in the recent years. This is a problem for most countries, including Pakistan, and it is certainly a political challenge to mitigate and improve the situation. Unless success is made, the future will not be very bright. Pakistan is certainly open for international investment, in fair and good projects.

Pakistan has a young population and clever people, many with good education and others with great imagination and eagerness to contribute and build the land for themselves and others. In order to give more opportunities to all the young people, those who must lead, must create the right frameworks and enthusiasm.

Pakistan has a high number of citizens working abroad, some eight million, with half of them in the Persian Gulf. They send home important remittances to their families, and it is also important to the overall economy of the country. But at the same time, the issue of Overseas Pakistanis should be reconsidered so that better systems can be established. Generally, it is a drain on the sending country if too many people in their best ages, with strong muscles, skills, expertise and eagerness to contribute, leave for other countries and don’t return home. True, they send home remittances and that is important. But they have been educated at home at a high cost, and the foreign host country get the capable men who become productive members of their society.

I come from a country, Norway, which from 1825-1925 sent about a third of its poor population to USA. Yes, they, too, sent home some money, but it was also a drain, and it was a way ‘exporting the country’s poverty’ at the time. About a quarter of those who emigrated returned home to Norway, with ‘deep pockets’ or because they could not make it in the New World.

For Pakistan, Independence Day is a day to be proud and happy for all the small things, and the big things that everyone can enjoy, not the least the children and youth who will build the New Land. My wish is that this year and every year, we focus on all the positive things that we can do, each of us, so that Pakistan can continue growing. Let us also talk to the old people and let them tell us about the positive changes and developments that have happened in their lifetime. It is quite a bit, isn’t it? In any case, this land is your land.