Dacoits kill man on road in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The robbers shot dead a motorcyclist over resistance during a robbery in Madina Town police limits on Wednesday.
The Police Spokesperson Sub-Inspector Naveed Ahmad said Muhammad Younus Jatt, 52, of Taj Colony Sargodha Road with his friend Muhammad Usman was traveling on a motorcycle when two bandits on a bike intercepted them near Gattwala on Sheikhupura Road. The accused attempted to snatch cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the riders but they produced resistance. To which, the robbers opened firing at them and injured Muhammad Younus seriously who died on way to hospital.
On information, the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) People’s Colony Circle with a team reached the spot and dispatched the body to a mortuary for postmortem. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid and City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal took notice of the robbery and directed the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest. The police registered a case and started investigation to arrest the accused, the spokesperson added.
GCUF PROJECT DIRECTOR ARRESTED ON CORRUPTION CHARGES
A project director of the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has been arrested for taking a bribe from a contractor.
A spokesperson for Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) said on Wednesday that Mudassar Mushtaq of Shahkot Nankana Sahib, in an application to the ACE, said he was working as a contractor and he was allotted a project in new campus of the GCUF. When he contacted Project Director GCUF Shahid Hussain Abro, he received Rs500,000. Now he was also demanding Rs200,000 as a bribe for the project of boundary wall at the GCUF Sammundri Complex. On this complaint, a team headed by Deputy Director Legal ACE Ahmad Sher Thaheem conducted a raid and arrested Shahid Hussain Abro red handed while receiving the bribe.
FOUR POLICEMEN SUSPENDED OVER NEGLIGENCE
Four police officials were suspended on the charge of their negligence and delinquency. A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan suspended ASI Nasir, a reader of SP Madina Town office for not comply with the direction.