Dacoits kill man on road in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The robbers shot dead a motorcy­clist over resistance during a rob­bery in Madina Town police limits on Wednesday.

The Police Spokesperson Sub-In­spector Naveed Ahmad said Muham­mad Younus Jatt, 52, of Taj Colony Sargodha Road with his friend Mu­hammad Usman was traveling on a motorcycle when two bandits on a bike intercepted them near Gattwala on Sheikhupura Road. The accused attempted to snatch cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the riders but they produced resistance. To which, the robbers opened firing at them and injured Muhammad Younus seriously who died on way to hospital.

On information, the Deputy Super­intendent Police (DSP) People’s Colo­ny Circle with a team reached the spot and dispatched the body to a mortuary for postmortem. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid and City Police Officer (CPO) Us­man Akram Gondal took notice of the robbery and directed the police to ar­rest the culprits at the earliest. The police registered a case and started investigation to arrest the accused, the spokesperson added.

GCUF PROJECT DIRECTOR ARRESTED ON CORRUPTION CHARGES

A project director of the Govern­ment College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has been arrested for taking a bribe from a contractor.

A spokesperson for Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) said on Wednes­day that Mudassar Mushtaq of Shahkot Nankana Sahib, in an application to the ACE, said he was working as a contrac­tor and he was allotted a project in new campus of the GCUF. When he contact­ed Project Director GCUF Shahid Hus­sain Abro, he received Rs500,000. Now he was also demanding Rs200,000 as a bribe for the project of boundary wall at the GCUF Sammundri Complex. On this complaint, a team headed by Dep­uty Director Legal ACE Ahmad Sher Thaheem conducted a raid and arrest­ed Shahid Hussain Abro red handed while receiving the bribe.

FOUR POLICEMEN SUSPENDED OVER NEGLIGENCE

Four police officials were suspend­ed on the charge of their negligence and delinquency. A police spokes­person said on Wednesday that Re­gional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan suspended ASI Nasir, a reader of SP Madina Town office for not comply with the direction.