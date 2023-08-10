Digger starts planting 4000 saplings

LAHORE-A significant stride towards environmental well-being of urban communities has been taken by Digger, the outdoor footwear brand in Pakistan, by starting massive plantation drive in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). A process of planting 4000 saplings in two major cities Lahore and Faisalabad has been initiated at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Campus Kala Shah Kaku. Digger has a mission of creating authentic outdoor products for active consumers and promoting environmental well-being of Urban communities, this has now been put into tangible action.