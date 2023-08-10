DRCs resolve 9,849 cases in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) in the provincial capital have received 10224 complaints, out of which 9849 cases were resolved while 375 were referred to relevant forums.

Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar said that the DRCs were set up on the pattern of Jirga system in the year 2014 in Peshawar keeping in mind the Pakhtun traditions for resolving disputes so that issues requiring public settlement could be resolved at people’s doorsteps.

Currently, seven DRCs in Peshawar district are serving citizens. During the current year, 678 applications were received by DRCs, in which 303 cases were resolved with mutual consent of the parties involved. The CCPO further said that DRCs were providing services without any fee or charge.

SSP Operations Haroon Rashid also lauded the DRCs as a local level problem solution mechanism, which also lessens burden on local courts regarding various cases