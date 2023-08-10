Ecnec approves projects worth billions of rupees

ISLAMABAD-The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved development projects costing billions of rupees. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). The ECNEC considered and approved a World Bank funded project of Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives titled “Resilient Housing Reconstruction and Restoration in all districts of Balochistan” at a cost of Rs. 43,400 million. The project is to be executed by government of Balochistan through Federal PMU & provincial PIU to support communities to reconstruct their houses affected by floods in 2022 in Balochistan province. The entire cost will be borne by the federal govt.

The ECNEC also considered a project of Board of Revenue (BoR) regarding “Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project (PULSE)”at an updated cost of Rs 26, 440.704 million, to be fully financed by the World Bank. The project is to be executed by Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) through Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) in Punjab province. A project of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan titled “Establishment of Regional Grids in Gilgit-Baltistan Phase-I (Revised)” was also considered and approved at with rationalized scope and cost of Rs. 9,148.509m with FEC of Rs 1,679.274m. The project will be executed by W&P Dept, Gilgit-Baltistan in districts Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu in GB region.

Ministry of Communication submitted a summary regarding the project “Dualization of road from Chistan to Chak no 46/3R via Dahrnawala (41.154 km) including two lane Link Road from Dahrnawala to Chaki 175m (4.859 km)” to be executed in district Bahwalnagar of Punjab province by National Highway Authority and Ministry of Communications. The project was approved by ECNEC at a total cost of Rs. 8,962.982 million without FEC on 50:50 cost sharing basis between federal government and government of punjab with condition of confirmation of Punjab government cost share.

A project submitted by the Ministry of Water Resources, namely “Construction of Awaram Dam (Revised)” was also submitted for the approval of ECNEC. The project was approved at a cost of Rs. 23, 579.263 million without FEC. It will be executed in district Awaran of Balochistan by the Irrigation Department, Government of Balochistan. Moreover, the project is to be financed through Federal and Provincial Government on 80:20 cost sharing basis. Another project of Ministry of Water Resources regarding “Construction of Panjgur Dam in District Panjgur, Balochistan” was also approved by the ECNEC at a revised cost of Rs. 22,340.59m without FEC. The project is to be financed by both federal and provincial governments on 80:20 cost sharing basis. This project will also be executed by the Irrigation Department, Government of Balochistan in district Panjgur.

A project of Government of Sindh regarding “Construction/Re-construction of Existing Schools in Sindh affected under Rain/Flood 2022 in Sindh (1800 units)” was also considered and approved at a cost of Rs. 12,338.294 million with 50:50 cost sharing basis between federal government and government of Sindh with the condition to fulfill the uncompleted observations in accordance with the decision of CDWP. The project is to be executed by School Education & Literacy Department (SE&LD) Sindh in various districts of Sindh. The project is to be financed through PSDP (2023-24). Lastly, an already approved project of Government of Sindh, namely “Sindh “Solar Energy Project (SSEP)” with an updated cost of Rs. 27,418.13 million was also reconsidered. The meeting was updated on the site of implementation of the project and substantially savings in the electricity units.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries and other senior officers from federal ministries and provincial departments participated in the meeting.