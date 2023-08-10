ECP bans transfers, postings at federal level

Following the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) and the Federal Cabinet, the Election Commission of

Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday banned transfers and postings at the federal level.

In the letter written by the ECP to the secretary, establishment division, it has been said NA and the Federal Cabinet had been dissolved and all

kinds of transfers and postings should be banned until the caretaker setup was formed.

The letter further stated that it had been learned that large scale transfer postings were planned in ministries and divisions.