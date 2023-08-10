Thursday, August 10, 2023
Envoys visit Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana

PR
August 10, 2023
KARACHI-Diplomats of Morocco, Yemen, Mozambique and Ethiopia visited Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana the other day. Ishtiaq Baig, Honorary Consul General of Morocco; S. Khalid Tawab, Honorary Consul General of Mozambique; Jemal Beker Abdullah, Ambassador of Ethiopia; Sardar Yasin Malik, Chairman Hilton Pharma Group of Companies; Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Honorary Consul General of Yamen & Chairman Baig Group of Companies; Abdul Haseeb Khan, ex-Senator & Chairman Brooks Pharma, and Ibrahim Tawab, founder of Bazar, not only visited the newly built futuristic Gymkhana facility but also delightedly became members of the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana. All the guests admired the state of art and advance facilities of Gymkhana. They appreciated the vision and efforts of Arif Habib towards the development of such a wonderful project and transforming Naya Nazimabad into a piece of heaven.

