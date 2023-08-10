Thursday, August 10, 2023
Former ADB manager booked in corruption case

Our Staff Reporter
August 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against former manager of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) for embezzling loan money of its customer. Khalid Hussain son of Ali Muhammad Bhutta filed application with the FIA alleging that the former bank manager of ADB Shah Jamal branch, Manzoor Hussain had transacted loan worth worth Rs1,350,000 in his name. He said that he didn’t receive money while the bank served him notice to return the loan. The corruption of the bank manager was proved after the investigation started by the FIA. The circle of the investigation was expanded to other members of the bank relating to the scam, it was told.

