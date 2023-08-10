Thursday, August 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Free Veterinary camp organised in Jam Sahib  

STAFF REPORT
August 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, a free veterinary vaccination camp was set up at Jam Sahib Veterinary Hospital by the Department of Livestock in coordination with Agriculture Training Institute. The free vaccination camp was inaugurated jointly by Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali and Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Hussain Laghari. More than 11000 animals were vaccinated at a one-day vaccination camp while owners were given free medicines also for their animals. 

Talking to the media Chairman District Council said that village people’s livelihood mostly depends on the farming of domestic animals and the free vaccination setup by the Livestock department supports the animal owners. They said that such vaccination camps would also be set up in other parts of the district also. Deputy Director Livestock said that these camps are set up to save the animals from the attack of different diseases.

On financial freedom: Exploring impact of digital remittances in Pakistan

Senior Instructor Agriculture Training Institute Dr Nazia Firdous, Chairman Town Committee Jamsahib Abdullah Shar, Vice Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Brohi, Veterinary Officer Dr Tariq Noorani, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Rind, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Khaskheli, Dr Nazeer Jamal and others were present on the occasion.

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1691566814.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023