GB Tourism Dept lauds Austrian climber for heroic rescue

GILGIT - The Tourism Department of Gilgit- Baltistan commends the exceptional heroism of Austrian climber Lukas Woerle, who, on the 15th of July, 2023, chose to forego his lifelong dream of paragliding from the summit of Broad Peak to save the life of local mountaineer and High Altitude Porter, Murtaza Sadpara. Facing a life-threatening situation near Camp 3 of Broad Peak (8047m), Woerle demonstrated unparalleled courage and selflessness by putting humanity above personal ambition.

Woerle’s act of kindness and bravery in rescuing Murtaza Sadpara at the peak’s perilous altitude showcases a new standard of morality and humanity in the history of mountaineering. This remarkable display of empathy has not only earned Woerle admiration but has also set an inspiring precedent for future mountaineering endeavours.

In recognition of his dedication and sacrifice, Syed Mehdi Shah, the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, presented Lukas Woerle with a prestigious Commendation Certificate. The certificate was conferred during a special event organised by the Tourism Department of Gilgit-Baltistan at its Islamabad office, where Fateh Ullah Khan, Minister for Planning and Development of Gilgit-Baltistan, conveyed the Governor’s appreciation to Woerle. Furthermore, the government of Gilgit-Baltistan, under the recommendation of the Governor, has announced its intent to nominate Lukas Woerle for the presidential award “Pride of Performance” next year, acknowledging his outstanding contributions.

In addition to these honours, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan has declared that the government will cover Woerle’s permit fee of $9500 for Broad Peak (8047m) when he returns to fulfil his dream. This gesture reflects the region’s deep appreciation for Woerle’s valour and sacrifice.

The selfless actions of Lukas Woerle serve as a shining example of the values that define both mountaineering and human compassion. His story will undoubtedly inspire generations to come, reminding us all of the potential for greatness that lies within acts of kindness and empathy.