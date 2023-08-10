Thursday, August 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD
Web Desk
9:37 AM | August 10, 2023
National

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Dust storm/dust raising winds are likely in central and southern districts of Sindh, while rain-thunderstorm is expected in southeast/coastal areas during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Karachi twenty-eight degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty, Gilgit eighteen, Murree nineteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five  degree centigrade. 

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir,  partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag, Baramula, Pulwama and Shopian while hot and humid with chances of rain and wind with thundershower in Jammu.  

Temperature recorded this morning:      

On financial freedom: Exploring impact of digital remittances in Pakistan

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian twenty-two degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh thirteen while Pulwama and Baramula twenty-one degree centigrade.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1691566814.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023