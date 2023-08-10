Kamran Awan aspires to ignite cricket passion in USA’s first-ever T10 league

LAHORE-Muhammad Kamran Awan, a visionary Pakistan origin entrepreneur and Co-owner of the New York Warrior cricket franchise, has pledged to establish a flourishing cricket brand in the USA’s first-ever T10 league and propel the team to unprecedented success in the American cricketing landscape, reflecting his dedication to promoting cricket as a prominent sport in the United States.

A group of trailblazing entrepreneurs, including Pakistani businessman Kamran Awan, along with Husnain Bajwa and two Indian origin entrepreneurs, Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh, have created history by acquiring the New York Warriors cricket franchise in the USA’s inaugural T10 League.

The first-ever T-Ten Global Sports, US Master T10 League, is gearing up to begin in Broward County Stadium, Florida on August 18. Six teams, namely Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Legends, New York Warriors, and Texas Chargers, will participate, featuring an exciting mix of retired cricket legends. Viewers can expect to be enthralled by this captivating event.

The league’s exciting action will culminate with the final match on August 27. The American shores have been electrified with the excitement of Pakistani, Indian cricket, as the T-Ten Global Sports, US Master T10 League, boasts a star-studded lineup featuring renowned players like Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Robin Peterson, Jerome Taylor, along with renowned Legendary Players, said Kamran Awan in an interview. The New York Warriors cricket franchise is backed by a group of owners, who have been residing in the USA for over two decades. Their aim is to promote cricket, create growth opportunities for international players in the US sports market, and unite enthusiasts from both nations.

Kamran said: “We have fully embraced the world of sports, with a special focus on cricket. Driven by our enthusiasm, we have ventured into team ownership with the primary objective of fostering cricket’s growth in the USA. The primary objective is to connect Pakistani cricket fans to their heritage and ignite a passion for cricket in the USA, with the goal of featuring the sport on American sports channels. We aim to build a thriving cricket brand in the country.”

Kamran is determined to build a strong and successful cricket brand with ultimate goal to see cricket featured on American sports channels, allowing the American public to enjoy the game on their TV screens. Beyond cricket promotion, Kamran’s endeavors extend to fostering cultural exchange, with co-owners actively supporting talented Pakistani cricketers to showcase their skills on the international stage.

Through the franchise, he aspires to popularize cricket across America and create a favorite pastime. Additionally, this initiative opens doors for growth and publicity opportunities for international cricketers worldwide, making it a mutually beneficial endeavor in the vast American sports market.

Despite the arduous task of arranging the cricket league, Kamran, with the leadership of Misbah Ul Haq and coach Ijaz Ahmed, has formed a strong foundation for the team. “We have focused on building a formidable team with solid batting options, but we acknowledge that the bowling lineup needs further attention.”

T10 cricket is a shortened version of the game. In this format, two teams engage in a single innings, restricted to ten overs (60 legal balls) per side, making the game typically last around 90 minutes. The T10 League in the United Arab Emirates introduced this format during its opening season in December 2017. The T10 format has gained immense popularity in the USA, attracting legendary former cricketers to compete.