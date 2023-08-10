Karachi FC, Avari Group join forces to elevate young football talent

LAHORE-A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the Karachi Football Club and the Avari Group of Companies during an MoU signing ceremony took place at the Commissioner Karachi Office on Tuesday, with Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and DinshawAvari present to oversee the agreement.

The primary objective of this MoU is to fortify the endeavors of the Karachi Football Club in facilitating superior training for young football enthusiasts, nurturing their skills, and empowering them to realize their full potential, ultimately aiming to cultivate world-class players.

Under the provisions of the MoU, the Avari Group commits to sponsor at least one player from the Karachi Football Club for specialized training abroad. Additionally, the group will extend its support by offering accommodation, dining, and other essential facilities to the club’s players, coaches, and officials, all within Pakistan.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon expressed his optimism regarding the impact of the MoU. He envisioned that this collaboration would not only reinforce the Karachi FC’s ongoing efforts but also open up avenues for young footballers to harness their talents and fulfill the requisites of achieving excellence on the global stage.

The Commissioner highlighted the remarkable recognition garnered by players from the Karachi Football Club, citing their selection for Pakistan Junior, Sindh, and Karachi division teams. Notably, these players, some of the youngest in the sport, have made their mark by joining the ranks of the Pakistan camp and the Karachi team.

Dinshaw B. Avari, Xerxes B. Avari, Dinshaw X. Avari Jr, Byram D. Avari Jr, Jamil Hoath, and Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Directors of the Avari Group, were among the distinguished attendees at the signing ceremony, reflecting the collective commitment to fostering football talent and its development.