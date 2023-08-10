Thursday, August 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

King’s estranged son makes surprise return to Thailand after 27 years

News Desk
August 10, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

BANGKOK - The estranged second oldest son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has made an unexpected visit to the country, his first in almost three decades, in a return that surprised many in the kingdom. Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, 42, who has been living and working in the United States, visited a daycare center for underprivileged children in Bangkok on Tuesday. “I am delighted to return to Thailand, I have been warmly welcomed. I have been away for a long time, 27 years,” Vacharaesorn told reporters at the Foundation for Slum Child Care.  Vacharaesorn is the second of four sons of King Vajiralongkorn, 71, and his second wife, Yuvadhida Polpraserth, who he married in 1994 and later divorced. Vacharaesorn, his mother and siblings were estranged after the separation and he does not hold a formal royal title. 

The Royal Palace has not released any official information or public comment on his visit. Vacharaesorn’s trip to his homeland comes at a difficult time for the royal family after the King’s oldest child, 44-year-old Princess Bajrakitiyabha, was hospitaliSed in an unconscious state in December after collapsing due to a heart problem.

On financial freedom: Exploring impact of digital remittances in Pakistan

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1691566814.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023