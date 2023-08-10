Kissan Package Extension

The recent extension of the Rs.158 billion Kissan Package by the government might appear as a gesture towards the welfare of farmers, but it raises concerns about the programme’s efficacy and execution. The objective of disbursing funds swiftly within the next six months is commendable, especially given the current challenges faced by the agricultural sector. However, the lingering issues of poor awareness, confusing banking procedures, and a shortfall in disbursements need to be critically addressed.

It is alarming that despite the promise of Rs.158.40 billion in disbursement, the actual figure stands at a mere Rs.27.43 billion. This glaring gap between commitment and delivery reflects poorly on the government’s ability to effectively manage and implement projects. The extension of the scheme, although necessary, should not be a mere prolongation of unmet targets. Rather, it should be an opportunity to rectify the structural flaws that have hindered the project’s success.

Farmers, who are the backbone of our nation’s economy, continue to suffer due to delayed disbursements and a lack of support. The agricultural sector is vital not only for food security but also for overall economic stability. By withholding the funds that are rightfully theirs, the government is perpetuating a cycle of financial constraints that cripples farmers’ ability to improve their practices and contribute to national progress.

The timing of this extension, just ahead of general elections, raises questions about the government’s intentions. Is this a genuine effort to uplift farmers, or is it a political move aimed at garnering votes? The Kissan Package should not be used as a pawn in the political game; rather, it should be a concrete demonstration of the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by our agricultural community.

While the government’s decision to extend the Kissan Package is a step in the right direction, it should be accompanied by transparent communication about the issues faced and the steps being taken to rectify them. Farmers deserve clarity on banking procedures, awareness campaigns that truly educate them about their entitlements, and a well-functioning system that expedites disbursements.

The extension of the Rs.158 billion Kissan Package is a reminder of the government’s responsibility towards its farmers. However, the focus should not be solely on the extension itself but on the thorough resolution of the obstacles that have hindered its success.