Microphone thrown by Cardi B makes $100,000 for charity

LAS VEGAS-Two weeks after rapper Cardi B hit the headlines for throwing a microphone into a crowd, that mic has been sold on eBay for almost $100,000 (£78,500). It was auctioned by the owner of an audio equipment hire company, who said all profits would go to charity. Scott Fisher told CBS he had initially hoped the bidding would reach $5,000. Videos showed Cardi hurling the mic after a fan threw a drink at her during a concert in Las Vegas. Police have said the star will not face charges. The footage soon went viral, and the furore led Mr Fisher to list the infamous item for sale. Bidding eventually ended on $99,900. Mr Fisher said the proceeds would go to veterans’ charity the Wounded Warrior Project, and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which connects young volunteers with people with disabilities and special needs. “I figured it would gain some attention nationally but the amount of news coverage has been staggering.” He said he had verified that the mic on sale was indeed the one Cardi was using at the time.

“It’s standard procedure to mark all microphones and in-ear systems as to whom they ‘go to’ prior to soundcheck, to make sure the same person gets the correct items during the show,” he told CBS News.

“You could see white tape on the Cardi B mic in all the videos, and that is how we knew which mic was hers.”