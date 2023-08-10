Thursday, August 10, 2023
North Korea plans offensive measures as Kim orders war preparations

Anadolu
3:03 PM | August 10, 2023
North Korea has planned offensive military countermeasures which its leader Kim Jong-un called a move to further step up "the war preparations.”

During a meeting of Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), Kim “made an important conclusion on further stepping up the war preparations of the KPA (Korean People's Army) in an offensive way,” state-run KCNA reported.

He called on the army to conduct military drills in a show of strength.

“To prepare a strong army is the key to implementing the military strategic plan of the Party (WPK) Central Committee for containing the enemy's use of military muscle in advance and neutralize all forms of its attack at once in case of the outbreak of a war,” Kim said.

Kim’s latest instructions come after the US sent its nuclear-capable submarine to South Korea last month – the first time since 1981.

Pyongyang has fired missiles while South Korea has held joint military drills with the US and Japan.

