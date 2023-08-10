NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Dera police have conducted successful operations resulting in the seizure of non-customs paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees within the jurisdiction of the Mughalkot police station. A Police spokesperson revealed that under the supervision of SDPO Darazinda Inam Ullah Khan Gandapur and in collaboration with SHO Din Muhammad, a proactive team from the Mughalkot police station thwarted an attempt to smuggle NCP items of significant value.

During a routine checkpoint, the police team intercepted a vehicle with registration number LES-8637, which was en route from Zhob.

A thorough inspection led to the discovery of various NCP items, including 360 mobile phones distributed across nine cartons, 15 sacks of Chinese salt, nine sacks of Iranian plastic bags, 15 cartons of foreign shampoo, five cartons of foreign cigarettes, seven sacks of foreign CTCP/PLAT, and 70 cartons of foreign crockery.

In a separate operation, a truck bearing license plate TKA- 175 was found to be carrying 50 non-customs paid tires. The diligence of the police team ensured the successful confiscation of these items.